UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Landslide In Malaysia Rises To 13 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Death Toll From Landslide in Malaysia Rises to 13 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The number of people killed in a landslide that hit a campsite with 100 people near the city of Batang Kali in Malaysia has risen to 13, Malaysian news agency Bernama reported on Friday, citing Health Minister Zaliha Binti Mustafa.

According to the report, 25 people were still trapped under the rubble.

The media also cited the country's police as saying that 60 people have been rescued so far. Seven injured people have been taken to hospitals in Kuala Lumpur and Kuala Kubu Bharu.

The fire and rescue department of the Malaysian state of Selangor said earlier on Friday that two people have died, including one child, and 51 have still been missing.

The department said it managed to save 23 people from under the rubble, with three of them having been injured. A total of 73 people have been hit by the landslide.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis said the incident occurred at around 3 a.m. local time (19:00 GMT).

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Died Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

33 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

38 minutes ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

10 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

10 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

10 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.