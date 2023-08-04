Open Menu

Death Toll From Landslide In Northwestern Georgia Rises To 7 - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 04:40 PM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The death toll from a landslide in the Georgian region of Racha has risen to seven and more than 30 people remain unaccounted for, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Friday.

The latest situation report from the Georgian Interior Ministry earlier in the day put the death toll at six.

"Unfortunately, as of now, bodies of seven people have been located. Search for more than 30 people is still underway," the prime minister said after a response center meeting.

The landslide came down on Thursday near Sunset Shovi Hotel in Shovi village. It washed away bridges and damaged roads. The interior ministry deployed helicopters to evacuate over 200 people into safety.�

