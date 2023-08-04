Death Toll From Landslide in Northwestern Georgia Rises to 11 - Ministry of Interior

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The death toll from a landslide in the northwestern Georgian region of Racha has risen to eleven as rescue services found four more bodies, Georgia's Ministry of Interior said on Friday.

"The death toll has risen to eleven," the ministry's press service said.

The landslide came down on Thursday near Sunset Shovi Hotel in Shovi village. It washed away bridges and damaged roads. The interior ministry deployed helicopters to evacuate over 200 people into safety.�Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili declared August 7 a day of mourning.