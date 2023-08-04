Open Menu

Death Toll From Landslide In Northwestern Georgia Rises To 11 - Ministry Of Interior

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Death Toll From Landslide in Northwestern Georgia Rises to 11 - Ministry of Interior

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The death toll from a landslide in the northwestern Georgian region of Racha has risen to eleven as rescue services found four more bodies, Georgia's Ministry of Interior said on Friday.

"The death toll has risen to eleven," the ministry's press service said.

The landslide came down on Thursday near Sunset Shovi Hotel in Shovi village. It washed away bridges and damaged roads. The interior ministry deployed helicopters to evacuate over 200 people into safety.�Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili declared August 7 a day of mourning.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Ministry Hotel Georgia August From

Recent Stories

Two-day Communications workshop for women crickete ..

Two-day Communications workshop for women cricketers concludes

1 hour ago
 Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute h ..

Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute hunger in 2022: UN official

2 hours ago
 PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Gra ..

PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Graduation Ceremony

2 hours ago
 TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

2 hours ago
 OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place ..

OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place in global smartphone shipment ..

2 hours ago
 India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of peopl ..

India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of people of IIOJK: Kaira

2 hours ago
TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

3 hours ago
 Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release f ..

Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release from Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED ..

Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED1.22bn

3 hours ago
 Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretake ..

Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretaker PM post

4 hours ago
 SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advanc ..

SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advance rare disease diagnostics

4 hours ago
 MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital servi ..

MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital services

4 hours ago

More Stories From World