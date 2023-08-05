Open Menu

Death Toll From Landslide In Northwestern Georgia Rises To 13 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Death Toll From Landslide in Northwestern Georgia Rises to 13 - Reports

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) Rescuers have recovered two more bodies of people killed in a landslide in Georgia's northwestern Racha region, bringing the death toll to 13, while the search continues for 23 others still missing, Georgian broadcaster First Channel reported on Saturday, citing the country's interior ministry.

Earlier in the day, Georgian Health Minister Zurab Azarashvili said that rescuers had found 11 bodies of those killed in the disaster.

The landslide occurred on Thursday near the Sunset Shovi Hotel in the village of Shovi. It swept away bridges and damaged roads. The Georgian Interior Ministry used helicopters to evacuate over 200 people to safety. More than 400 rescuers and service personnel are working at the site. Following the disaster, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili declared August 7 a day of mourning.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Ministry Hotel Georgia SITE August

Recent Stories

realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Le ..

Realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Leap Up” Spirit

10 minutes ago
 Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 cro ..

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 crore Myositis treatment  

28 minutes ago
 ‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N react ..

‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N reacts to Imran Khan’s conviction ..

36 minutes ago
 CCI approves digital population, housing census 20 ..

CCI approves digital population, housing census 2023 results

45 minutes ago
 ‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special messa ..

‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special message to his supporters before ar ..

1 hour ago
 UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

2 hours ago
UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors ..

UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors for climate action ahead of C ..

2 hours ago
 PCB plans to send psychologist with national crick ..

PCB plans to send psychologist with national cricket team players to India

2 hours ago
 Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observi ..

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observing Youm-e-Istehsaal today

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Po ..

Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Police &amp; Fire Games

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana ver ..

Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana verdict before SC

4 hours ago

More Stories From World