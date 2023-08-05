Death Toll From Landslide in Northwestern Georgia Rises to 13 - Reports

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) Rescuers have recovered two more bodies of people killed in a landslide in Georgia's northwestern Racha region, bringing the death toll to 13, while the search continues for 23 others still missing, Georgian broadcaster First Channel reported on Saturday, citing the country's interior ministry.

Earlier in the day, Georgian Health Minister Zurab Azarashvili said that rescuers had found 11 bodies of those killed in the disaster.

The landslide occurred on Thursday near the Sunset Shovi Hotel in the village of Shovi. It swept away bridges and damaged roads. The Georgian Interior Ministry used helicopters to evacuate over 200 people to safety. More than 400 rescuers and service personnel are working at the site. Following the disaster, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili declared August 7 a day of mourning.