Death Toll From Landslide In Southwestern China Climbs To 11
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The death toll from a landslide in China's southwestern Yunnan province rose to 11, as four more dead bodies were found, state-run media said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Chinese authorities said at least 47 people were buried when a landslide struck Liangshui village in the city of Zhaotong.
Some 1,000 rescue workers have been carrying out search and rescue operations, according to the CGTN broadcaster.
More than 200 residents were evacuated as the provincial commission for disaster reduction activated a level-3 emergency response for disaster relief.
Recent Stories
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties
LG representative delegation call on CM KP
Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on
Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture
Special persons need support to contribute in country's development: VC
Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost confidence
UoT's IBLC to host national seminar
More Stories From World
-
Chinese delegation explores business opportunities in Lahore7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to facilitate Chinese companies in field of smart city construction57 minutes ago
-
33 Pakistani students graduate from China Three Gorges scholarship program57 minutes ago
-
Race to find dozens trapped in southwest China landslide1 hour ago
-
Kashmiris won’t compromise on right to self-determination movement: report1 hour ago
-
Major earthquake hits China-Kyrgyzstan border1 hour ago
-
Biden, Harris blast 'extremist' Republicans in abortion vote battle2 hours ago
-
Abandoned Singapore mall becomes unlikely art haven2 hours ago
-
'Pokemon with Guns' proves a blast2 hours ago
-
Paris' grittiest suburb awaits Olympics dividend3 hours ago
-
Ecuador nabs wanted narco, president says crackdown bearing fruit4 hours ago
-
EU under pressure to defuse farmers' anger4 hours ago