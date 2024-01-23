Open Menu

Death Toll From Landslide In Southwestern China Climbs To 11

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Death toll from landslide in southwestern China climbs to 11

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The death toll from a landslide in China's southwestern Yunnan province rose to 11, as four more dead bodies were found, state-run media said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Chinese authorities said at least 47 people were buried when a landslide struck Liangshui village in the city of Zhaotong.

Some 1,000 rescue workers have been carrying out search and rescue operations, according to the CGTN broadcaster.

More than 200 residents were evacuated as the provincial commission for disaster reduction activated a level-3 emergency response for disaster relief.

