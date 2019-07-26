Death Toll From Landslide in Southwestern China Up to 20 People, 25 Missing - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The death toll from a landslide in China's southwestern Guizhou province climbed to 20 people while 25 people are feared missing, local media reported on Friday.

Earlier news reports put the death toll at 15 people, while the number of missing persons was 30.

The landslide occurred at 9:20 p.m.

local time (01:20 GMT) on Tuesday in the Shuicheng county. It reportedly damaged 23 households, including 20 buildings that got completely buried underground.

As of 08:00 a.m. on Friday (23:00 GMT on Thursday), firefighters and rescuers have found five more bodies, including the bodies of three children.

The search and rescue operation in the area is underway.