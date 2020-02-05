UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Landslide In Van Province In Eastern Turkey Rises To 11- Interior Minister

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:43 PM

Death Toll From Landslide in Van Province in Eastern Turkey Rises to 11- Interior Minister

The death toll from a landslide in Turkey's town of Bahcesehir in the eastern province of Van has reached 11, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday, adding that 30 others were rescued

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The death toll from a landslide in Turkey's town of Bahcesehir in the eastern province of Van has reached 11, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday, adding that 30 others were rescued.

"Rescuers recovered over 30 people and 11 bodies, including eight gendarmery officers, from under the snow," Soylu said at a press conference.

On Tuesday, the provincial governor, Mehmet Emin Bilmez, said that the first avalanche killed at least four passengers of a minibus with five others being injured. Earlier on Wednesday, local Mayor Meki Arvas said that eight people died as a result of the second landslide, adding that it buried five vehicles with over 50 emergency workers.

