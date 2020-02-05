(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The death toll from two landslides in Turkey's town of Bahcesehir in the eastern province of Van has increased to 26, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Wednesday in a statement, adding that 53 others were injured.

"As a result of the incident, 26 people were killed, including rescue workers, and 53 more were injured," the AFAD said.

On Tuesday, the provincial governor, Mehmet Emin Bilmez, said that the first avalanche killed at least four passengers of a minibus with five others being injured. Earlier on Wednesday, the local authorities announced that 23 people died as a result of another landslide, adding that it buried five vehicles with over 50 emergency workers.