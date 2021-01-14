UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Landslides In Indonesia Rises To 21, 19 People Still Missing - Authorities

Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The number of people killed by a twin landslide in Indonesia's West Java province rose to 21, while 19 persons still count missing, Provincial Search and Rescue Agency spokeswoman Seni Wulandari said on Wednesday.

The previous update on casualties from the Indonesian landslides late on Tuesday stated 16 people killed and 18 others injured. Twenty five people have been rescued so far.

"The rescue team found five bodies today [Wednesday], bringing the total to 21," Wulandari told Chinese news agency Xinhua.

Nineteen people still count missing as search and rescue operations continue despite heavy rain, according to the official.

The village of Cihanjuang in West Java, southeast of the capital Jakarta, was swept away by a landslide on Saturday following torrential rains. The second landslide occurred when rescuers were looking for survivors.

