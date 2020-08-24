Death Toll From Laura Storm in Haiti Rises to 9 - Reports

The death toll from tropical storm Laura in Haiti has risen to nine, while two people are believed to be missing, media reported on Monday, citing the director of the Caribbean country's civil protection authority, Jerry Chandler

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The death toll from tropical storm Laura in Haiti has risen to nine, while two people are believed to be missing, media reported on Monday, citing the director of the Caribbean country's civil protection authority, Jerry Chandler.

"This is not the full list.

We are trying to consolidate the information taking into account that Grand'Anse and Sud departments are still being hit by rains," Chandler told Nouvelliste newspaper.

Earlier it was reported about five victims of the disaster.

In the neighboring Dominican Republic, the storm left at least four people killed.

Overnight into Monday, Laura hit eastern Cuba prompting the evacuation of over 22,000 residents.