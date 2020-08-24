UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Laura Storm In Haiti Rises To 9 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:37 PM

Death Toll From Laura Storm in Haiti Rises to 9 - Reports

The death toll from tropical storm Laura in Haiti has risen to nine, while two people are believed to be missing, media reported on Monday, citing the director of the Caribbean country's civil protection authority, Jerry Chandler

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The death toll from tropical storm Laura in Haiti has risen to nine, while two people are believed to be missing, media reported on Monday, citing the director of the Caribbean country's civil protection authority, Jerry Chandler.

"This is not the full list.

We are trying to consolidate the information taking into account that Grand'Anse and Sud departments are still being hit by rains," Chandler told Nouvelliste newspaper.

Earlier it was reported about five victims of the disaster.

In the neighboring Dominican Republic, the storm left at least four people killed.

Overnight into Monday, Laura hit eastern Cuba prompting the evacuation of over 22,000 residents.

Related Topics

Storm Dominican Republic Cuba Haiti Media From Rains

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme marks its 25 ..

11 minutes ago

UAE provides 21.4 tonnes of food aid to residents ..

26 minutes ago

PCB forbids its coaches from running YouTube chann ..

37 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Points Out Lack of Facts i ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Coordination Council Ready for Contacts ..

3 minutes ago

Zimbabwean journalist denied bail for third time

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.