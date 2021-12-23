UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Madagascar Boat Disaster Rises To 85

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:36 PM

A boat disaster off the coast of Madagascar this week has claimed 85 lives, maritime officials said Thursday, after retrieving 21 more bodies a day earlier

Antananarivo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :A boat disaster off the coast of Madagascar this week has claimed 85 lives, maritime officials said Thursday, after retrieving 21 more bodies a day earlier.

A total of 138 people had been aboard the 12-metre-long (39-feet) wooden vessel, which sank off the island's northeastern coast on Monday, they said.

Fifty people have been rescued, most of whom had been on the bridge of the vessel when it foundered, while three others remain missing, they said.

"The toll stands at 85 dead, with 21 bodies recovered" on Wednesday, police general Zafisambatra Ravoavy told AFP.

The dead include five children.

The vessel -- a cargo boat not authorised to carry passengers -- had set off from the village of Antseraka for Soanierana-Ivongo, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) to the south, say investigators.

After suffering an apparent engine failure, the boat was driven by waves onto a reef, where it took on water, according to Adrien Fabrice Ratsimbazafy of the River and Maritime Port Agency (APMF).

Alban Menavolo, the mayor of Soanierana-Ivongo, said personal belongings, identity cards and money had been recovered by rescue teams.

"Most of the passengers were seasonal workers, from the countryside," he told AFP.

"They had gone to harvest cloves... and were returning to their families with the money they had earned for the end-of-year festivities," he said.

Cloves rank alongside vanilla as Madagascar's signature species, and the harvest season usually runs from October to late December.

The distance between Antseraka and Soanierana-Ivongo can be covered in less than three hours by boat, compared with more than eight by road, residents said.

- Helicopter crash - Around 20 bodies have been buried in a makeshift graveyard while awaiting identification, said APMF chief Jean-Edmond Randrianantenaina.

A church service to mourn the dead was to take place on Thursday, which has also been declared a day of national mourning by President Andry Rajoelina.

One person remains missing from a police helicopter that crashed during a search-and-rescue mission.

The chopper, which had taken off from the capital Antananarivo, was flying close to the sea when it was buffeted by winds and crashed into the waves, according to one of its two survivors, police minister Serge Gelle, 57.

He and another policeman were thrown out of the craft and survived by swimming nearly 12 hours to reach land.

Gelle said that he used one of the helicopter's seats as a buoyancy aid to help him survive.

They were separately picked up by fishermen near the beach at Mahambo, about 75 kilometres (45 miles) from the port of Toamasina.

The body of the helicopter pilot was found on a beach on Thursday, the police said.

