Death Toll From Madrid Explosion Rises To 4, Injured Priest Dies - Madrid Archdiocese

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 02:24 PM

Death Toll From Madrid Explosion Rises to 4, Injured Priest Dies - Madrid Archdiocese

The death toll after a massive gas explosion at a building in central Madrid increased to four on Thursday after a Catholic priest succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, the Madrid Archdiocese said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The death toll after a massive gas explosion at a building in central Madrid increased to four on Thursday after a Catholic priest succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, the Madrid Archdiocese said.

A powerful explosion occurred on Wednesday in a house in the center of Madrid, where the priests of the parish of Virgen de la Paloma live.

There is also a college and a nursing home next to the building. Previously, media reported that three people died and 11 more got injured following the incident.

"In addition to three deaths, confirmed in the evening [on Wednesday], 36-years-old priest Ruben Perez Ayala, who was taken to a hospital due to his injuries, died," the archdiocese said in a statement.

The priest died at approximately 1:30 local time on Thursday (00:30 GMT).

