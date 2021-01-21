Death Toll From Madrid Explosion Rises to 4, Injured Priest Dies - Madrid Archdiocese

The death toll after a massive gas explosion at a building in central Madrid increased to four on Thursday after a Catholic priest succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, the Madrid Archdiocese said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The death toll after a massive gas explosion at a building in central Madrid increased to four on Thursday after a Catholic priest succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, the Madrid Archdiocese said.

A powerful explosion occurred on Wednesday in a house in the center of Madrid, where the priests of the parish of Virgen de la Paloma live.

There is also a college and a nursing home next to the building. Previously, media reported that three people died and 11 more got injured following the incident.

"In addition to three deaths, confirmed in the evening [on Wednesday], 36-years-old priest Ruben Perez Ayala, who was taken to a hospital due to his injuries, died," the archdiocese said in a statement.

The priest died at approximately 1:30 local time on Thursday (00:30 GMT).