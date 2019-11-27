UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Major Earthquake In Albania Rises To 21 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 09:40 AM

Death Toll From Major Earthquake in Albania Rises to 21 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck near the Albanian capital of Tirana has risen to 21, Albanian media reported.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake was followed by several significant aftershocks and caused destruction, especially in the city of Durres.

According to the Exit - Explaining Albania news outlet, authorities have confirmed 21 deaths as a result of the earthquake and that over 600 people were injured.

Rescue teams continue to work in the affected settlements.

The deadliest earthquake in Albania took place on November 26, 1920, in the Gjirokaster County, leaving some 200 people dead.

