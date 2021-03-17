Death toll from Mali base attack rises to 31

At least 31 soldiers were killed in an attack in northern Mali this week, an army officer said, after one of two devastating attacks in the Sahel region since Monday

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 31 soldiers were killed in an attack in northern Mali this week, an army officer said, after one of two devastating attacks in the Sahel region since Monday.

Dozens of assailants on motorbikes and pickup trucks on Monday stormed a military post southwest of the town of Ansongo, near the borders with Burkina Faso and Niger, the army said on social media.

The attack also came on the same day as a brutal massacre of 58 civilians in neighbouring Niger, where militants attacked four buses carrying villagers returning from a market in the west of the Sahel state.

A Malian army commander, who requested anonymity, told AFP that the number reported killed in the assault on the army position had risen to 31, and that wounded soldiers had been transported to the nearby northern city of Gao.

"Among the ranks of the terrorists, 13 dead were found on the ground, and they left with other bodies," he said.

Much of the central Sahel has been locked in a vicious conflict between state forces, jihadists and ethnic militias for years, in a battle which shows no sign of abating.

Islamist fighters in the Sahel first emerged in northern Mali in 2012, during a rebellion by ethnic Touareg separatists that was later overtaken by the jihadists.

France intervened to crush the rebellion, but the jihadists scattered and regrouped, taking their campaign into central Mali in 2015 and then into neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso.

Militants frequently target Mali's army, which is largely underfunded and poorly equipped.