Death Toll From Maoist Ambush On Indian Security Forces Rises To 22 - Police

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) The death toll from a Maoist ambush on Indian security forces in the central state of Chhattisgarh has climbed to 22, police said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that eight security personnel were dead and 21 others are missing after the attack. The encounter took place on Saturday while over 2,000 security personnel were conducting a major operation the South Bastar forests.

"22 security personnel have lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh," Bijapur Superintendent of Police Kamalochan Kashyap said, as quoted by the ANI news agency.

Thirty-one other officers sustained injuries.

In the wake of the attack, Indian Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah has called for a high-level meeting, which is expected to begin at 6 p.m. local time (12:30 GMT), ministry sources told Sputnik.

The Maoists, also known as the Naxalites or the Naxals, have been fighting the Indian government since the 1960s. They are far-left radical Communists who support the Maoist ideology and conduct guerrilla warfare while hiding in some of India's densest forests, targeting security forces and government officials.

