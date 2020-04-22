UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Mass Shooting In Canada's Nova Scotia Rises To 23 - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:00 AM

Death Toll From Mass Shooting in Canada's Nova Scotia Rises to 23 - Police

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The death toll following a deadly shooting in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia has risen to 23, the country's Federal police agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We believe there to be 23 victims, including a 17-year-old," the statement from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said. "All other victims are adults, both men and women. Among the victims is [Constable] Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the RCMP."

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

