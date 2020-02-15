UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Massive Blaze In Haiti Orphanage Rises To 15 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 08:50 AM

Death Toll From Massive Blaze in Haiti Orphanage Rises to 15 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) The number of children, who died in a massive fire that broke out at the Orphanage of the Church of Bible Understanding in the town of Fermate near Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, has risen to 15, media reported on Saturday.

According to previous media reports, the death toll from the Thursday blaze stood at 14 children.

Two children died in their rooms while 13 others passed away over carbon monoxide poisoning at the hospital, China's Xinhua news agency reported.

Causes of the incident have not been officially announced but media reported that the blaze is likely to have erupted accidentally.

