ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) The death toll from the multiple vehicle accident in the southern Turkish region of Gaziantep on Saturday grew to 16, CNN Turk reported.

Earlier in the day a passenger bus crashed into an ambulance, a firefighter truck and a journalist live-stream van.

Gaziantep Governor Davut Gul said that the preliminary death toll was 15, including three firefighters, two medical workers and two journalists. Turkish broadcaster A Haber reported that 22 people were injured in the crash.

Emergency services as well as government officials are working at the scene.