UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Massive Road Accident In Turkey's Gaziantep Grows To 16 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Death Toll From Massive Road Accident in Turkey's Gaziantep Grows to 16 - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) The death toll from the multiple vehicle accident in the southern Turkish region of Gaziantep on Saturday grew to 16, CNN Turk reported.

Earlier in the day a passenger bus crashed into an ambulance, a firefighter truck and a journalist live-stream van.

Gaziantep Governor Davut Gul said that the preliminary death toll was 15, including three firefighters, two medical workers and two journalists. Turkish broadcaster A Haber reported that 22 people were injured in the crash.

Emergency services as well as government officials are working at the scene.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Governor Vehicle Van Gaziantep From Government

Recent Stories

Tarar says PTI, PML-Q leaders will be arrested if ..

Tarar says PTI, PML-Q leaders will be arrested if a PML-N worker is arrested

10 minutes ago
 Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread J ..

Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread Joy!

2 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential ra ..

PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential rains in different parts of KP

3 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISP ..

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

3 hours ago
 "Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kin ..

"Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kinds of abuse with PTI leader

4 hours ago
 Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through ..

Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through dialogue: PM

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.