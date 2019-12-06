Death Toll From Mauritania Ship Sinking Climbs to 62 - IOM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) At least 62 migrants lost their lives as a result of a boat crash off Mauritania coast, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Friday.

"The death toll from Wednesday's tragic sinking of a fishing boat carrying migrants to the Canary Islands rose to 62 late yesterday with the recovery of four bodies as IOM's efforts to help survivors gathered momentum," the release said.

The UN agency also said that witness testimonies indicate that the death toll will continue to grow.

According to IOM, the boat, which was sailing from the Gambia, carried 150 passengers.

Currently, IOM is providing medical assistance to the survivors and helping them to recover from the shock.

The agency identified that 79 of the survivors are from the Gambia, while six are from Senegal.