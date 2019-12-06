UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Mauritania Ship Sinking Climbs To 62 - IOM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:54 PM

Death Toll From Mauritania Ship Sinking Climbs to 62 - IOM

At least 62 migrants lost their lives as a result of a boat crash off Mauritania coast, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) At least 62 migrants lost their lives as a result of a boat crash off Mauritania coast, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Friday.

"The death toll from Wednesday's tragic sinking of a fishing boat carrying migrants to the Canary Islands rose to 62 late yesterday with the recovery of four bodies as IOM's efforts to help survivors gathered momentum," the release said.

The UN agency also said that witness testimonies indicate that the death toll will continue to grow.

According to IOM, the boat, which was sailing from the Gambia, carried 150 passengers.

Currently, IOM is providing medical assistance to the survivors and helping them to recover from the shock.

The agency identified that 79 of the survivors are from the Gambia, while six are from Senegal.

Related Topics

United Nations Senegal Gambia Mauritania From

Recent Stories

US Indicts Mexican Drug Cartel Boss, Offers $5Mln ..

8 seconds ago

French Prime Minister to Unveil Universal Pension ..

12 seconds ago

Russia to Respond to US Sanctions Imposed Over All ..

21 seconds ago

Russian, Sudanese Diplomats Discuss Trade Ties, In ..

3 minutes ago

Ukraine's Naftogaz Says Gazprom May Pay $3Bln Debt ..

3 minutes ago

US Rules Cambridge Analytica Deceived Facebook Use ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.