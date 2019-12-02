Death Toll From Measles in Samoa Reaches 53, Children Most Affected - Government

The measles outbreak in Samoa has already killed 53 people, while the number of infected cases keeps climbing, which their current number now at over 3,700, the Samoan government said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The measles outbreak in Samoa has already killed 53 people, while the number of infected cases keeps climbing, which their current number now at over 3,700, the Samoan government said on Monday.

The small island-nation in Oceania declared a measles epidemic on October 16. As of Monday, a total of 3,728 people have tested positive, of which 198 were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the government's post on Twitter, the most affected demographic group are young children under 4 � they account for more than 90 percent of all lethal cases.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that is normally transmitted through fluids in the respiratory system.

It starts with cold-like symptoms like high fever and runny nose and gradually develops into a full-body rash, at which point the immune system is already too weakened to fight the infection.

Measles can be effectively prevented by immunization. The measles vaccine was developed in the 1960s and comes either alone or in a combination with vaccines for mumps, rubella and varicella.

Samoa launched a mass vaccination campaign on November 18, and more than 58,000 people received vaccines so far.