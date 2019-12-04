UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Measles Outbreak In Samoa Reaches 60 - Government

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:10 AM

Death Toll From Measles Outbreak in Samoa Reaches 60 - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The number of people killed by the measles outbreak in Samoa has reached 60, with over 4000 registered infected cases, the Samoan government said.

"Latest update: 4,052 measles cases have been reported since the outbreak with 171 recorded in the last 24 hours. To date, 60 measles related deaths have been recorded," the government tweeted.

Currently the most affected demographic are children under 4.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that is normally transmitted through fluids in the respiratory system.

It starts with cold-like symptoms like high fever and runny nose and gradually develops into a full-body rash, at which point the immune system is already too weakened to fight the infection.

Measles can be effectively prevented by immunization. The measles vaccine was developed in the 1960s and comes either alone or in a combination with vaccines for mumps, rubella, and varicella.

Samoa launched a mass vaccination campaign on November 18, and more than 58,000 people received vaccines so far.

Related Topics

Samoa November Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan establishes Permanent Mission to OIC

8 hours ago

Govt wants to take opposition along for legislatio ..

8 hours ago

US court orders banks to release Trump financial d ..

8 hours ago

Russian-German Chamber of Commerce Says Russia to ..

8 hours ago

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills on ..

9 hours ago

Trump Plans to Discuss US Patriot System Sale to T ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.