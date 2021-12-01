UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Michigan High School Shooting Rises To 4 - Sheriff's Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 11:16 PM

A fourth victim has died a day after a high school shooting near Detroit, Michigan, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) A fourth victim has died a day after a high school shooting near Detroit, Michigan, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.

"We are saddened to announce a fourth victim has died as a result of their injuries," the statement said.

"Justin Shilling, a 17-year-old student of Oxford High School has passed. Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, all students of Oxford High School, succumbed to their injuries yesterday."

On Tuesday, a 15-year old sophomore opened fire in a high school near Detroit. Initial data said that three students were killed and eight other individuals were injured.

