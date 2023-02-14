UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Michigan State University Shooting Rises To 3 - University Police

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The shooting at Michigan State University (MSU) has killed three and injured five people, MSU police said.

The shooting occurred on Monday night. Local media reported earlier in the day, citing MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant, that the suspect was at large.

University police were searching for a lone gunman.

"There are 3 confirmed fatalities. This is in addition to the 5 victims who have been transported to the hospital," MSU police said on Twitter.

All university activities have been suspended for two days.

