Death Toll From Migrant Boat Shipwreck Off Italy Rises to 63 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The death toll from a shipwreck off the southern Italian coast has climbed to 63 on Monday after more bodies of migrants were found, La Repubblica daily reported.

There were about 200 aboard when the boat sank in stormy weather on Sunday morning, according to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The Coast Guard said earlier that 80 people were rescued and 43 others pulled dead from the water.

The boat wrecked a few dozen miles off the Mediterranean port city of Crotone in the Calabria region, about four days after allegedly setting sail from the Turkish city of Izmir.

Health charity MSF said most of those rescued were Afghans. Six children were hospitalized. The Corriere della Calabria daily reported that three suspected human traffickers had also been detained, including a Turkish national.