UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Migrant Boat Shipwreck Off Italy Rises To 63 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Death Toll From Migrant Boat Shipwreck Off Italy Rises to 63 - Reports

The death toll from a shipwreck off the southern Italian coast has climbed to 63 on Monday after more bodies of migrants were found, La Repubblica daily reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The death toll from a shipwreck off the southern Italian coast has climbed to 63 on Monday after more bodies of migrants were found, La Repubblica daily reported.

There were about 200 aboard when the boat sank in stormy weather on Sunday morning, according to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The Coast Guard said earlier that 80 people were rescued and 43 others pulled dead from the water.

The boat wrecked a few dozen miles off the Mediterranean port city of Crotone in the Calabria region, about four days after allegedly setting sail from the Turkish city of Izmir.

Health charity MSF said most of those rescued were Afghans. Six children were hospitalized. The Corriere della Calabria daily reported that three suspected human traffickers had also been detained, including a Turkish national.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Prime Minister Water Crotone Izmir Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises 9th National Dialogue for C ..

1 minute ago
 EU, UK Made 'Decisive Breakthrough' in Northern Ir ..

EU, UK Made 'Decisive Breakthrough' in Northern Ireland Protocol Negotiations - ..

2 minutes ago
 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup: Two matches on ..

2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup: Two matches on Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 Inaugural Dubai Stem Cell Congress launched

Inaugural Dubai Stem Cell Congress launched

1 hour ago
 Commissioner directs authorities to ensure impleme ..

Commissioner directs authorities to ensure implementation of one-dish law at wed ..

50 minutes ago
 NA body approves budgetary proposals amounting to ..

NA body approves budgetary proposals amounting to Rs 293.562m for Narcotics Divi ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.