Death Toll From Migrant Shipwreck Off Syrian Coast Rises to 51 - Lebanese Diplomat

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The death toll from the crash of a ship with migrants off the coast of the Syrian city of Tartus has reached 51 people, while 20 people have been rescued, Lebanese Charge d'Affaires in Syria, Talal Daher, said on Friday.

"The bodies of 51 migrants have been recovered so far," Daher said as quoted by LBCI broadcaster.

Twenty people, including five Lebanese citizens, have been rescued so far, the diplomat added.

On Thursday night, the head of Syrian seaports administration, Samir Kubrusli, told Syrian Sham FM radio that rescue operations were suspended overnight due to high waves adding that the Lebanese authorities did not warn Damascus about the missing boat with migrants and contacted Syrian authorities only after the incident.

According to Syrian media, the ship left Lebanon a few days ago, and on board were citizens of Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine, as well as people with unknown citizenship. One survivor said the number of passengers was around 150, Syrian media added.