UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Migrant Shipwreck Off Syrian Coast Rises To 77 - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Death Toll From Migrant Shipwreck Off Syrian Coast Rises to 77 - Health Minister

At least 77 migrants died in the shipwreck off the coast of the Syrian city of Tartus, the country's health minister said on Friday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) At least 77 migrants died in the shipwreck off the coast of the Syrian city of Tartus, the country's health minister said on Friday.

"The death toll from the shipwreck has increased to 77 people, another 20 are receiving medical care in hospital," Hassan al-Ghabbash said, as quoted by Syrian state news agency SANA.

The rescue operation has been going on since Thursday.

On Thursday night, the head of Syrian seaports administration, Samir Kubrusli, told Syrian Sham FM radio that rescue operations were suspended due to high waves, adding that the Lebanese authorities did not warn Damascus about the missing boat with migrants and contacted Syrian authorities only after the incident.

According to Syrian media, the ship left Lebanon to reach Cyprus a few days ago, and on board were citizens of Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine, as well as people with unknown citizenship. One survivor said the number of passengers was around 150, Syrian media added.

Related Topics

Syria Palestine Damascus Died Tartus Cyprus Lebanon Citizenship Media From

Recent Stories

Lavrov to Meet With Top Officials of Serbia, Somal ..

Lavrov to Meet With Top Officials of Serbia, Somalia, Other Nations at UNGA on F ..

8 minutes ago
 Interior Minister congratulates Islamabad police o ..

Interior Minister congratulates Islamabad police over salary increase

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges 'urgent' h ..

Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges 'urgent' help to 50 crises-hit developin ..

10 minutes ago
 Municipal committee's temporary employees urge sal ..

Municipal committee's temporary employees urge salaries issue to be resolved

10 minutes ago
 Mainly hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

10 minutes ago
 Mehmood for upgrading facilities at Pakistan Post

Mehmood for upgrading facilities at Pakistan Post

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.