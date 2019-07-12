UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Migrant Shipwreck Off Tunisia Rises To 72 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 08:48 PM

Death Toll From Migrant Shipwreck Off Tunisia Rises to 72 - Reports

The death toll from a shipwreck off Tunisia involving a migrant boat has risen to 72, the Tunisia Red Crescent said Friday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The death toll from a shipwreck off Tunisia involving a migrant boat has risen to 72, the Tunisia Red Crescent said Friday.

More bodies were found after the ship carrying over 80 people capsized last week, according to the aid charity quoted by the Sky News Arabia news channel.

The vessel set out for Europe from Libya. Two people survived after one of the three shipwreck victims rescued at sea died in hospital. At least a dozen are believed to be missing.

