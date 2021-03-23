UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Militant Attack In Niger's Tahoua Reaches 137 - Government

Death Toll From Militant Attack in Niger's Tahoua Reaches 137 - Government

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The number of people killed in the recent militant attack on several villages in Niger, close to the border with Mali, has surpassed 130, according to updated government figures.

"The number of victims of the terrorist attack in [the region of] Tahoua has reached 137," a government statement, broadcast on tv late on Monday night, says.

Earlier, a Mali military source told Sputnik that the number of victims in the Sunday attack stood at 55.

According to Sputnik sources, the attack was launched by gunmen believed to have ties with local extremist groups, and security control was enhanced on the Malian side of the border with Niger.

Media reports indicated that in addition to the human toll, the attack resulted in significant material damage.

Niger's government has declared a three-day national mourning starting Tuesday, March 23.

Niger is located in the region of Sahel, notorious for terrorist activity and illegal migration, and has been enmeshed in a serious security crisis over Islamic insurgency and related jihadist activities.

In 2014, France launched Operation Barkhane in the Sahel. It is being held jointly with the military forces of the G5 Sahel bloc that includes Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger and Mauritania.

