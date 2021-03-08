UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Military Base Blasts In Equatorial Guinea Rises To 30 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 04:46 PM

The death toll from a series of powerful blasts that hit military barracks in the port city of Bata in Equatorial Guinea has climbed to 30, the AhoraEg news outlet reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) The death toll from a series of powerful blasts that hit military barracks in the port city of Bata in Equatorial Guinea has climbed to 30, the AhoraEg news outlet reported on Monday.

Several blasts hit a military base in Bata on Sunday, destroying or damaging almost all buildings.

The previous reports suggested that 17 people had died and over 400 had received injuries.

The search and rescue operation continues.

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has blamed the blasts on "negligence" of servicemen and carelessness of farmers who lit a fire near army warehouses.

