Death Toll From Military Base Blasts in Equatorial Guinea Rises to 98 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The death toll from a series of powerful blasts that hit military barracks in the port city of Bata in Equatorial Guinea has climbed to 98, and the number of those injured increased to 615, the AhoraEg news outlet reported on Monday, citing Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue's statement.

Several blasts hit a military base in Bata on Sunday, destroying or damaging almost all buildings. The previous reports suggested that 30 people had died and over 500 had received injuries.

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has blamed the blasts on the "negligence" of servicemen and the carelessness of farmers who lit a fire near army warehouses.