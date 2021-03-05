UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Military Helicopter Crash In Eastern Turkey Rises To 11 - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 03:30 AM

Death Toll From Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Turkey Rises to 11 - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The number of servicemen who have died as a result of a military helicopter crash in the eastern Turkish province of Bitlis has increased to 11, the national Defense Ministry said.

The Cougar helicopter crashed on Thursday en route from Bingol to Tatvan.

According to earlier statements of the Defense Ministry, the incident left nine people dead and four injured. Lt. Gen. Osman Erbas, the head of the Turkish army's 8th Corps, is reportedly on the list of the deceased people.

"The death toll has risen to 11, two injured people are receiving treatment in a hospital," the ministry said.

The helicopter is likely to have crashed over a technical failure and poor weather conditions.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has visited the site of the incident.

