Death Toll From Mine Explosion in Colombia Rises to 9 - Mining Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Nine people have been killed and three injured in a mine explosion in central Colombia, the country's National Mining Agency (ANM) reported.

"We express our deep condolences for the deaths of nine miners in the Socha municipality ...

We wish the three surviving miners a speedy recovery," the agency's head, Juan Miguel Duran, tweeted.

On Saturday, the ANM said that the explosion left two people dead. There were 12 miners at the location in the Socha municipality of the mountainous Boyaca Department when the blast occurred.