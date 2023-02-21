(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The death toll in the Turkish province of Hatay from earthquakes that hit the border region of Syria and Turkey on Monday has risen to four, Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the search operation for two people remaining under the rubble is underway.

Turkey's disaster management authority AFAD reported two earthquakes in Turkey's Hatay Province on Monday, three minutes apart, with magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8. On Monday, the Turkish authorities said three people were killed, and about 300 others were injured as a result of the earthquakes. Hatay Province Governor Lutfu Savas said several people were under the rubble of houses that had collapsed.