ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The number of people, killed in Turkey's Hatay Province by earthquakes that hit the border region of Syria and Turkey on Monday, has risen to six, Turkish newspaper Star reported on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber reported that a total of four people had been found dead after the earthquakes, and the search operation for two others remaining under the rubble was ongoing.

Turkey's disaster management authority AFAD reported two earthquakes in Turkey's Hatay Province on Monday, three minutes apart, with magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8. On Monday, the Turkish authorities said three people were killed, and about 300 others were injured as a result of the earthquakes. Hatay Province Governor Lutfu Savas said several people were under the rubble of houses that had collapsed.