Death Toll From Mosque Blast In Afghanistan's Nangarghar Reaches 34, 50 Injured - Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 05:34 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The death toll from the mosque blast in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarghar province has risen to 34, while 50 people have been injured, provincial governor's spokesman, Ataullah Khogyany, told Sputnik on Friday.

The blast hit a mosque located in Jawdara area of Husky Mena district.

"The [mosque blast in] Jawdara area has left 34 [people] killed and 50 injured," Khogyany said.

Meanwhile, local residents claim that a "rocket" has hit the roof of the mosque, causing its collapse.

Huska Mena has been recently cleared of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), which operated there for four years.

No group has taken responsibility for the blast so far.

