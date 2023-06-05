Death Toll From Mountain Landslide In Southwest China Rises To 19 - Authorities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 09:50 AM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) A mountain landslide in southwest China's Sichuan province has killed 19 people and injured five others, the administration of the city of Leshan said on Monday.
The landslide hit a state-owned forestry enterprise in Jinkouhe, near the city of Leshan, on Sunday around 06:00 p.m. local time (22:00 GMT).
After the incident, rescuers and special equipment quickly arrived on the scene, Leshan authorities said.
"As of 20:00 (12:00 GMT) on June 4, search and rescue operations were completed, as a result of a mountain landslide 19 people died and 5 were slightly injured," the authorities said.
The causes of the incident are currently being investigated.