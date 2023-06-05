UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Mountain Landslide In Southwest China Rises To 19 - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Death Toll From Mountain Landslide in Southwest China Rises to 19 - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) A mountain landslide in southwest China's Sichuan province has killed 19 people and injured five others, the administration of the city of Leshan said on Monday.

The landslide hit a state-owned forestry enterprise in Jinkouhe, near the city of Leshan, on Sunday around 06:00 p.m. local time (22:00 GMT).

After the incident, rescuers and special equipment quickly arrived on the scene, Leshan authorities said.

"As of 20:00 (12:00 GMT) on June 4, search and rescue operations were completed, as a result of a mountain landslide 19 people died and 5 were slightly injured," the authorities said.

The causes of the incident are currently being investigated.

Related Topics

Injured China Died Leshan Enterprise June Sunday P

Recent Stories

SEWA completes project to extend strategic water p ..

SEWA completes project to extend strategic water pipeline in Sharjah

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2023

35 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

40 minutes ago
 OPEC+ cuts oil output to 40.46 mb/d, throughout 20 ..

OPEC+ cuts oil output to 40.46 mb/d, throughout 2024

11 hours ago
 UAE to cut 144,000 bpd throughout 2024

UAE to cut 144,000 bpd throughout 2024

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care Conference’

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.