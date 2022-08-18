UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Mudflow In Northwest China Reaches 16 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 02:00 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) The number of victims in a mudflow in the mountainous area of the Chinese northwestern province of Qinghai has reached 16, with 36 people missing, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Chinese media reported that four people died and 27 went missing as a result of the mudflow.

The emergency department received a message about the mudflow in Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County at 7:03 a.m. local time (23:03 GMT, Wednesday), after which the authorities launched a mechanism for responding to the incident.

According to CCTV, 1,517 households were damaged by the mudflow, while over 6,000 people were in the emergency zone.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

