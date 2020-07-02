UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Myanmar Jade Mine Landslide Rises To 113: Authorities

Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:41 PM

Death toll from Myanmar jade mine landslide rises to 113: authorities

The death toll from a mud slide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar surged to over 100 Thursday, authorities said, in one of the worst accidents ever to hit the perilous industry

"A total of 113 bodies been found so far," Myanmar Fire Service said in a Facebook post.

A local police officer said search and rescue efforts had been suspended due to heavy rains.

"A total of 113 bodies been found so far," Myanmar Fire Service said in a Facebook post.

A local police officer said search and rescue efforts had been suspended due to heavy rains.

