Death Toll From New Coronavirus Across China Rises To 170 People - Health Commission

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 05:10 AM

Death Toll From New Coronavirus Across China Rises to 170 People - Health Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The total number of confirmed new coronavirus cases in China has reached 7,711, and the death toll from the new virus strain has gone up to 170, China's National Health Commission said on Thursday.

According to the authorities, cases of the new coronavirus have been registered in all Chinese regions.

A day earlier, the health authorities said that there were 5,974 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 132 patients have died.

