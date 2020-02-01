UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From New Coronavirus In China Rises To 259 - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 05:30 AM

Death Toll From New Coronavirus in China Rises to 259 - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The number of people, who have been infected with a new coronavirus across China, has reached 11,791, with 259 patients having died of the disease, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

"As of midnight on January 31 [16:00 GMT Friday], the National Health Commission received information about 11,791 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities]. 1,795 people are in critical condition, 259 have died, 243 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

There are 17,988 more suspected cases of the new coronavirus.

Over 2,100 new cases have been confirmed within the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

The new strain of coronavirus ” 2019-nCoV ” was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. On Friday, the first two cases of the new coronavirus were recorded in Russia: in the Zabaykalsky Territory and the Tyumen Region.

Related Topics

Russia China Died Wuhan Tyumen January December From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

5 hours ago

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

5 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

6 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.