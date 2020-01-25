MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) The number of people, who died of a new coronavirus in the Chinese province of Hubei, has risen from 24 to 39, the Global Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

All the people, who passed away in the Hubei province, were residents of the city of Wuhan that is the epicenter of the epidemic.

According to the newspaper, the number of people infected in the province has increased to 729.

The unknown type of viral pneumonia, which was first detected in late December, has recently been confirmed by China and the World Health Organization (WHO) to be a new strain of the coronavirus, currently being labeled as 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus.

Along with 39 fatalities in the Hubei province, two more people died in other Chinese regions.

Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have also been recorded in the United States, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore and Thailand. However, the WHO said on Thursday that it was too early to declare a global emergency.