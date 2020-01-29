UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From New Coronavirus In China's Hubei Province Rises From 100 To 125 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 04:10 AM

Death Toll From New Coronavirus in China's Hubei Province Rises From 100 to 125 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The number of people, who died of a new coronavirus in the Chinese province of Hubei, has increased by a quarter in the past 24 hours, from 100 to 125, the China Global Television Network (CGTN) broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

According to the media outlet, 25 deaths and 840 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Hubei province alone.

On Tuesday evening, the provincial health commission said that the death toll from a new type of coronavirus in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, reached 100, with 2,714 infected.

China's National Health Commission said on Tuesday that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 4,515 and the death toll from the new virus strain has reached 106.

