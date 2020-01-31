MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The number of people, who died of a new coronavirus in the Chinese province of Hubei, has risen from 162 to 204, the Global Times newspaper reported on Friday.

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Hubei has reached 5,806, with 116 patients having recovered.

The new deadly strain of coronavirus was first detected in December in Hubei's Wuhan and has since spread to 19 countries. On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern over the outbreak of the coronavirus.