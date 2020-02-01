UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From New Coronavirus In China's Hubei Province Rises To 249 - Authorities

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 04:40 AM

Death Toll From New Coronavirus in China's Hubei Province Rises to 249 - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The number of people, who died of a new coronavirus in the Chinese province of Hubei, has risen from 204 to 249, the provincial health commission said on Saturday.

"In the province of Hubei 7,153 cases of the new coronavirus have been registered, 166 have been discharged from hospitals and 249 people have died," the commission said in a statement.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. On Friday, the first two cases of the new coronavirus were recorded in Russia: in the Zabaykalsky Territory and the Tyumen Region.

