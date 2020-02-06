(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The number of people, who died of a new coronavirus in the Chinese province of Hubei, has risen to 549, the provincial health commission said on Thursday.

Within the past 24 hours, the number of infected people has increased by 2,897 to 19,665.

Over 630 people have been discharged from hospitals.

The new strain of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.