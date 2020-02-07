UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From New Coronavirus In China's Hubei Province Rises To 618 - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 03:40 AM

Death Toll From New Coronavirus in China's Hubei Province Rises to 618 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The number of people, who died of a new coronavirus in the Chinese province of Hubei, has risen to 618, the provincial health commission said on Friday.

Within the past 24 hours, the number of infected people has increased from 19,665 to 22,112.

Over 810 people have been discharged from hospitals.

The new strain of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.

