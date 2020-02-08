UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From New Coronavirus In China's Hubei Province Rises To 699 - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 03:30 AM

Death Toll From New Coronavirus in China's Hubei Province Rises to 699 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The number of people, who died of a new coronavirus in the Chinese province of Hubei, has risen by 81 to 699 within the past 24 hours, the provincial health commission said on Saturday.

Within the same period of time, the number of infected people has increased from 22,112 to 24,953.

Over 1,100 people have been discharged from hospitals.

The new strain of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.

