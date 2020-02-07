Death Toll From New Coronavirus in Mainland China Rises to 636 - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The number of people, who have been infected with a new coronavirus across mainland China, has reached 31,161, with 636 patients having died, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

"As of midnight on February 6 [16:00 GMT Friday], the National Health Commission received information about 31,161confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities].

4,821 people are in critical condition, 636 have died, 1,540 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

The new strain of coronavirus - 2019-nCoV - was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.