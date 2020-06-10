UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Nigeria Militants Attack Rises To 69

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 04:41 PM

The death toll from an attack by militants linked to the Islamic State group on a village in northeast Nigeria has risen to 69, security sources and residents said Wednesday

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The death toll from an attack by militants linked to the Islamic State group on a village in northeast Nigeria has risen to 69, security sources and residents said Wednesday.

Fighters believed to be from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction shot and ran over residents with vehicles in the assault on the remote village of Felo on Tuesday.

The sources told AFP that the death toll had risen from 59 after 10 more bodies were discovered in the countryside around the herding community.

"They actually killed 69 persons. More bodies were discovered scattered on the open expanse," a senior military officer said.

Ibrahim Liman, a member of a government-backed anti-jihadist militia, gave the same overall figure.

"The bodies were strewn over a large area as the insurgents pursued their victims, shooting them and crushing them with their vehicles," he said.

A community leader who asked not to be named said the attackers had mown down the 69 "men, and children" as they watched over their cattle at a watering hole outside the village.

