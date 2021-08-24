The cholera outbreak in Nigeria has killed 1,768 people in the country since onset in January, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Tuesday

ABUJA, Aug. 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) --:The cholera outbreak in Nigeria has killed 1,768 people in the country since onset in January, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Tuesday.

At a press conference in Abuja, Chikwe Ihekweazu, head of the disease control agency, said 47,603 suspected cases of cholera were recorded in 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory as of mid-August.

"The cases were reported from the beginning of the year. Persons aged five to 14 were mostly affected, 51 percent being male and 49 percent, female," Ihekweazu said, noting that the national multi-sectoral emergency system continues to coordinate the national response.

The senior disease control official said the lack of potable water in rural communities, inadequate manpower for the cholera outbreak, as well as insufficient vaccine to be deployed to the affected local government areas in the country, are challenges being encountered in the cause of responding to the outbreak.